Jeopardy! to air on the CW at 10pm during Winter Olympics

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Winter Olympics in Beijing have arrived, and that means some of your favorite programming will not air as normal on WCBD News 2.

While most primetime favorites are on hiatus, other shows, like Jeopardy!, will air at a different time and on another channel.

Jeopardy! will air weeknights on the Lowcountry CW at 10:00 p.m. in place of the CW News at 10 through Friday, February 18.

The show will return to its regular time on News at 2 at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 21.