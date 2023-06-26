JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A new Jersey Mike’s location is coming to James Island on Wednesday.

The new sub shop will open at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday at 1417 Folly Road in the Publix shopping center.

A fundraiser will be held Wednesday through July 2 to support MUSC Children’s Hospital.

Customers who receive a special fundraising coupon distributed through a grassroots effort before the opening can make a minimum $3 contribution to MUSC Children’s Hospital in exchange for a regular sub.

Customers must have a coupon to be eligible.