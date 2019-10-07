Jet makes emergency landing at Charleston International Airport on Monday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An aircraft reportedly experiencing mechanical issues made an emergency landing at Charleston International Airport on Monday.

According to Caroline Axman, the manager of public affairs and strategic initiative with the airport said aviation authorities were notified at 8:45 a.m. that a general aviation aircraft was experiencing issues and made that landing.

Axman said the plane landed safely with no reported injuries.

A source told News 2 the aircraft – a small Learjet – appeared to have “no nose gear”.

