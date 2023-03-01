NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston travelers will soon have a new direct route to New York starting in the spring.

Starting May 25, JetBlue will launch nonstop routes from Charleston Internation Airport (CHS) to New York City’s Westchester County Airport (HPN).

“We are pleased to add yet another way for local residents to have more access to the New York metropolitan area, as well as for visitors to get to the #1 city- Charleston,” said Elliott Summey, Charleston International Airport executive director and CEO. “JetBlue’s continued commitment to adding more convenient and affordable air service solidifies their commitment to our region.”

Daily flights will depart from CHS at 3:15 p.m. and arrive at HPN around 5:30 p.m. Flights from HPN are scheduled to depart at 11:59 a.m. and arrive at CHS at 2:14 p.m.