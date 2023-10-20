CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Officers with the Charleston Police Department got a special surprise from students at Addlestone Hebrew Academy in West Ashley Friday.

The police department tightened security around the school in the wake of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israel.

“Since the events of two weeks ago in Israel…we’ve had the police here every single day, just keeping an eye on us and making sure we’re safe,” Head of School Rabbi Boruch Perton said.

Perton said the officers haven’t just been standing watch, but also visiting with students and teachers inside the classroom and even taking on recess duty.

“They’re making the parents feel safe, they’re making the kids feel safe…Our hearts are bursting with appreciation,” he said.

On Friday afternoon, students were finally able to show their thanks by singing songs and handing out homemade cards. Each CPD officer was also gifted a fresh-baked challah, a traditional braided bread typically eaten on ceremonial occasions such as Shabbat and other Jewish holidays.

“It’s a special sweet, delicious bread that celebrates the sweetness and deliciousness of life and safety and security and our families intact and that’s the message we wanted to share with them.”

In addition to Addlestone, CPD has worked with the Charleston Jewish Federation provide more security at the city’s synagogues and other places of worship as tension in the Middle East escalates.