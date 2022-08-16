KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – First Lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19 during her stay on Kiawah Island and is experiencing mild symptoms.

The First Lady’s communication director, Elizabeth Alexander, said Dr. Biden tested negative for the virus on Monday during regular testing but began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening.

“She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive,” said Alexander.

Dr. Biden is double-vaccinated and received two boosters.

“She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days,” said Alexander.

The Bidens were seen riding bikes along the beach at Kiawah Island and the First Lady visited some shops over the weekend.

President Biden and the First Lady were scheduled to leave the Charleston area on Tuesday afternoon. But following her diagnosis, Dr. Biden will continue her stay at a private residence on Kiawah Island until she receives two consecutive negative COVID-19 tests. The president will return to Washington as planned.

The president previously contracted COVID-19 but later tested negative prior to his vacation in the Lowcountry.

“The President tested negative for COVID this morning on an antigen test. Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others. We will also increase the President’s testing cadence and report those results,” the White House said in a statement.