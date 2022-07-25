CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former president of the South Carolina Ports Authority, Jim Newsome, is set to receive the 2022 Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award.

The Charleston Metro Chamber announced Newsome as the recipient in an announcement on Monday.

The Joseph P. Riley Leadership Award, named after the longtime Charleston mayor, was initiated in 1992 by the Charleston Metro Chamber, according to organizers. Recipients of the award are dedicated to serving and strengthening the Charleston community.

Leaders say Newsome, through his years of leadership, has proven to be an outstanding leader who is committed to making the community a better place to live, work, and do business.

“Jim Newsome established and actualized a vision for the South Carolina Ports Authority that made our port and maritime industry national leaders. He did this from a starting point that had our port in a non-competitive position,” said Bryan Derreberry, President and CEO of the Charleston Metro Chamber. “Jim’s collaborative mindset, engaging personality, passion for our region and desire to excel make him an ideal candidate to receive the Joseph P. Riley Award. His mark on the Lowcountry and the whole state of South Carolina will be a lasting one.

According to the Chamber, Newsome served as the SC Ports leader from 2009 until his retirement in June. He enhanced port operations, grew the cargo base with strategic investments, and launched vital infrastructure projects.

Newsome will be celebrated during the Honors Awards for his impact on the region at the American Theater on September 7.

Governor Henry McMaster awarded Newsome with the Order of the Palmetto, the state’s highest civilian honor, in recognition of his lifetime achievements and significant contributions to the state shortly before his retirement.