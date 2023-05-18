CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band concert scheduled for Saturday at Credit One Stadium on Daniel Island has been rescheduled.

According to the musician’s Facebook page, the decision to reschedule comes after he stated the need to address medical issues.

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California “winter tour,” and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention,” he wrote.

Buffett thanked his fans for their thoughts and prayers as he recovers and added that when he is well enough to perform, “that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup.”

He hopes to announce a rescheduled date soon. Any tickets previously purchased will be honored for the new concert date.

Ticket purchasers will receive an email with more information.