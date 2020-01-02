Jimmy Buffett to perform in N. Charleston during Slack Tide Tour 2020

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Calling all Parrotheads! Jimmy Buffett on Thursday announced a stop in the Lowcountry as part of his Slack Tide Tour 2020.

Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band will perform this spring at the North Charleston Coliseum.

“We are so excited to welcome Jimmy Buffett and the Coral Reefer Band back to North Charleston,” said Frank Lapsley, General Manager of North Charleston Coliseum. “Nobody throws a party like Jimmy Buffett and his concert promises to be the biggest party of 2020!”

The Margaritaville singer will perform many fan-favorites, like “Volcano,” “Fins,”and “Cheeseburger in Paradise” during his local stop on Thursday, April 16th at 8:00 p.m.

Tickets for the event go on sale Friday, January 10th at 10:00 a.m. There will be a limit of 8 tickets per customer.