Job expo; Connecting job seekers with criminal histories to new career

SC Works Trident is set to host a re-entry job fair and expo Wednesday at the SC Works Dorchester facility at 1325-A Boone Hill Road in Summerville from 10:00am-12:00pm.

One of the largest re-entry events hosted by SC Works throughout the year, the South Coast Re-entry Job Fair and Expo goal is to connect job seekers, who have prior criminal records, with new employers and career opportunities.

Professional dress is required.

“The re-entry job fair and expo represents an opportunity to help individuals with criminal records, located in the Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester region, who are seeking employment find a fresh start where other options might be off the table,” said Keidrian Kunkel, the SC Works regional manager. “

The mission of SC Works Trident is to connect job seekers with employers, and by partnering with local, statewide and national agencies, this is another avenue to make that connection a reality for our job seekers the community.”

SC Works Trident, a Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments program, hosts several hiring events across the year intended to close the gap in the unemployment rates by matching job-seekers with employers through youth and adult programs and services.

For employers, SC Works provides resources to recruit qualified employees from a variety of backgrounds and skill sets.

Kunkel said that she encourages anyone who may be concerned about being non-employable because of their criminal records to attend the event and find out about the opportunities available to return to employment.

“Expungement and pardon information will be available at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to noon, so we don’t want anyone to miss this important chance to find out how we can provide support in their job search,” she said.

“A past criminal record doesn’t have to define the future,” Kunkel said.” We’re here to help guide our job seekers in their career search find what’s next over the horizon.”