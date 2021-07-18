JobFairX to host virtual career fair for displaced job seekers July 19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – JobFairX is hosting the Charleston Virtual Career Fair for displaced job seekers to find new careers on July 19 at 11 A.M. until 2 P.M.

This free event will have at least 25 employers from educational institutions to franchisors including McKesson, CVS Health, AT&T, AmerisourceBergen, Chevron and Ford Motors.

With nearly 121,000 people displaced from their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, job seekers will have the opportunity to be interviewed on the spot virtually.

Those interested are encouraged to upload their resumes after registering for employers to review.

Companies may review resumes prior to the event, inviting applicants to visit specific chat sessions and schedule interviews either before, during, or after the event.

To register for this event, visit jobfairx.com.