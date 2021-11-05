Joe Bessinger steps down as head football coach at RB Stall High School

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – RB Stall High School head football coach Joe Bessinger is stepping down.

Bessinger has been the head coach for eight seasons, which he said have been some of the most fulfilling and rewarding in his 23-year career.

“It was not an easy decision, but one that I feel is best for me and my family as well as what’s best for the program,” Bessinger said.

Bessinger went on to say, “The wins were few and far between, but I hope I was able to make some type of difference in the lives of the fine young men that I had the pleasure of coaching.”

He plans to continue teaching at RB Stall High School.

