Joe Biden and Senator Marlon Kimpson tweet in honor of Ashley Ridge student who passed away

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Joe Biden and Senator Marlon Kimpson remember the life of the Ashley Ridge High School student who passed away Wednesday following football practice.

Amari President, 16, was working with the Joe Biden campaign in South Carolina and had also spoken at a rally in Charleston for Biden.

Biden tweeted, “Amari was 16, not old enough to vote, but that didn’t stop him from helping change the course of history.”

Senator Marlon Kimpson tweeted regarding President. “My heart grieves for the family of Amari resident. Job well done son,” said Kimpson.

Senator Kimpson also shared a photo of Amari with Joe Biden in response to Biden’s tweet saying, “Amari is smiling up in heaven putting up Biden signs.”

Amari was found unresponsive in his home after football practice at Ashley Ridge High School. An autopsy is scheduled for Friday morning.

