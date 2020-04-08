Joe Cunningham announces over $1.6 million to fund district health centers

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – On Wednesday, Representative Joe Cunningham announced that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will award health centers in the SC-01 district over $1.6 million in funding.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

Cunningham noted the importance of rural health centers. Locally, Beaufort-Jasper-Hampton Comprehensive Health Services is set to receive $932,015 and the st. James Santee Family Health Center is set to receive $714,530.

Cunningham said that he would fight to ensure “our local healthcare providers and organizations, as well as or municipalities and counties, all have the resources they need to keep our communities safe.”