Joe Cunningham introduces Great American Outdoor Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – On Thursday, Representative Joe Cunningham and colleagues from both sides of the aisle introduced the Great American Outdoors Act to the US House of Representatives.

The legislation would “fully and permanently fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF) and address priority repair needs in our national parks and other land management agencies.” A companion bill has been introduced in the Senate as well. Over 900 organizations nationwide have expressed support for the legislation.

The LWCF has invested over $303.5 million South Carolina alone over the past 50 years, which has been put towards projects such as the Folly Beach Boardwalk and teh Hunting Island State Park.

Cunningham echoed the importance of the LWCF, saying that it has “enriched countless lives in the Lowcountry by protecting many of the places that make our community unique and irreplaceable….I urge my colleagues to pass the Great American Outdoors Act as soon as possible, permanently fund LWCF, and address the maintenance backlog across our national parks and public lands.”