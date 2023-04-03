NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A data-driven plan and a commitment to eliminating disparities – another candidate in the race to become North Charleston’s next mayor is presenting his plan in a race he says is historical.

John Singletary, a North Charleston native and graduate of The Citadel, says the time is right – and he’s the right person to lead the state’s third-largest city.

His campaign is focused on reducing the crime rate in North Charleston, better options for affordable housing, and tackling unemployment.

“The African-American community in North Charleston has three times the unemployment [rate] as the other citizens in the city and that is what correlates with a high crime rate,” he said in an interview with News 2’s Carolyn Murray.

Singletary said he’s concerned about the perception of North Charleston – he said a street in Union Heights once has the notoriety of being one of the worst streets for crime in America.

He said the city received money to clean up the street, but alleges the city instead funneled the money elsewhere.

“I would not use federal funds in order to continually allow high crime simply because I want to divert money to other areas,” he said.

He does not necessarily agree with a plan to pull schools out of the Charleston County School District to improve education in the city.

“I think not. The reason why is because I have not seen a needs analysis, even though I’ve done my personal research… You’re talking about 30% of CCSD school system. North Charleston does not presently have one school to put the students in. Before you make a rash decision like that you sit down with CCSD and we have a contract for success.”

Singletary says the blight of food deserts – neighborhoods without grocery stores – is the result of the current administration in North Charleston denying permits to potential investors.

“Publicly, the incumbent promised a grocery store even if the city had to build it several times on camera… My vision is that we are able to provide grocery stores in the food desert area and if that requires that the city would assist someone in building it with that million dollars, we would be ready willing and able to do that.”

“Are you saying that they deliberately deny permits,” we asked. “The facts and the record support my contention that they are deliberately denying grocery stores,” he replied.

There are currently four candidates running to replace Keith Summey, who announced he would not seek reelection.

Singletary said he’s ready for November. He said that he is “absolutely, without a doubt” the most qualified.

If you would like to learn more about Singletary’s campaign, he holds a meeting every Tuesday and Thursday at his campaign headquarters from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. (2118 Aberdeen Avenue).