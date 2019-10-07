John Wesley United Methodist Church opens annual pumpkin patch

WEST ASHLEY, S.C. (WCBD) – Halloween is right around the corner which means it’s to the head to the pumpkin patch if you haven’t already!

The John Wesley United Methodist Church’s fall pumpkin patch is now open in West Ashley!

Their annual pumpkin patch raises money for missions and helps those in need right here in the community.

Pumpkin sales help support the church’s youth ministry mission trips and other local organizations.

You can stop by to purchase pumpkins each day from 10:00 a.m. until dark or from noon until dark on Sunday.

