DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A businessman from Johns Island has been arrested on charges connected to tax evasion.

Agents with the South Carolina Department of Revenue arrested 45-year-old Christopher William Web on Monday. He is facing three counts of tax evasion and five counts of failure to pay taxes, file a return, and keep records.

Webb operated Sleep Well Charleston LLC while doing business as Affordable Mattress of Charleston in Dorchester County.

According to arrest warrants, Webb did not file tax returns or pay any income tax for years 2015 through 2019 – his taxable income totaled $153,070 for that period.

He’s also charged with evading sales tax. “For tax years 2018 through 2020, he reported a total of $1.2 million in gross sales when actual sales totaled more than $1.6 million,” officials said of the warrants. “Webb owes the state $28,889 in Sales Tax.”

If convicted, authorities said Webb faces five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of tax evasion and one year in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count of failing to file a return and pay taxes.

He is being held in the Dorchester County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.