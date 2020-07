JOHN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – MUSC will be hosting a mobile diagnostic COVID-19 testing on John’s Island today.

The testing will be going on from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Haut Gap Middle School on Bohicket Rd.

They are asking that those coming to get tested bring a photo ID and an insurance car with them, if you have one.

You can expect your results to be back to you within five to seven days of taking the test.