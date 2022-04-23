JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – The inaugural Johns Island Family Fest shared inflatables, food trucks, and games with the community to benefit a family in need.

The event, hosted by Everland Inflatables and Island Farmers Market, expected 500 to 2,000 people to join them for games, prizes, and family fun on Saturday.

Joel Campos with Everland Inflatables said, “in Johns Island, you don’t necessarily see a lot of events happening to bring a lot of families together with festivities and fun.”

The Campos family wanted to create an event to fill that void while helping a local family.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the family of a 14-year-old heart transplant patient, Chayanne.

Chayanne has been recovering from his 17-hour heart transplant since November. The teenage boy requires a feeding tube and pancreatic treatment.

“My parents are always wanting to help in any way,” Campos said. The family has brought their inflatables to festivals in support of natural disaster relief and church organizations in the past. “This is just another thing they are doing as well.”

Everland Inflatables hopes to continue to host Johns Island family Fest annually and other events across Charleston.