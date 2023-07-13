JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Firefighters on Johns Island said they witnessed someone throw a kitten from a moving truck Wednesday evening.

Crews from St. Johns Fire District’s Engine 5 were traveling on Betsy Kerrison Parkway when they observed a truck in front of them throw a kitten out of the window.

“The crew and a passerby immediately stopped,” the agency said.

Department officials say the cat quickly ran up inside of the passerby’s vehicle where it was eventually rescued from the wheel with minimal injuries.

Photo courtesy St. Johns Fire District Photo courtesy St. Johns Fire District

No one was able to get a license plate number or information from the truck that threw the kitten.

The kitten was taken back to Station #5 on River Road. Firefighters say the kitten, who has been named “Betsy,” now has a forever home with an area resident.