Johns Island residents frustrated over Kiawah Island cut-through leading to traffic issues

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – Johns Island residents say they are concerned about a shortcut people have been taking on their way to Kiawah Island.

Ida Meza has lived in the neighborhood for about three years. “I moved here May 25 of 2018, it’s a wonderful neighborhood. I love it here,” she said.

There’s just one problem – people who drive through the neighborhood on their way to Kiawah Island.

Residents say Google Maps and Waze are routing people through the Cedar Springs neighborhood – taking them from Maybank Highway onto Walter, rather than driving down the road where Maybank runs into Bohicket.

“It’s been an issue since the day I moved in,” said Meza. “People pass you aggressively.”

She is asking the neighborhood not to be used as a cut-through. “All we’re asking as residents of the neighborhood is that it not be a cut through, and not to be for big local trucks to come through there unless they are delivering to us, of course.”

Meza said transfer trucks and sod trucks coming through often get stuck at the round-a-bout. “It causes issues, it causes us not to be able to get out of the neighborhood.”

Residents have tried taking steps to be heard and have passed around a petition calling for more traffic calming measures.

“We understand we don’t qualify for speed humps because it has to be 25 mph or less, but no thru truck signs would be nice. A few more speed limit signs,” said Meza. “Charleston County has been wonderful with doing speed stops; we appreciate that, but the second they leave the behavior returns, of course.”

Residents have also contacted folks at both Google and Waze. “We’re trying to remove us as a cut-thru at this point. We have not heard anything back.”

Meza went on to say, “we want to be able to walk our dogs, get our mail, and pull into our driveway safely without the risk of being harmed by someone who is trying to get to their destination one or two minutes faster.”

She believes neighbors have been working on a fix for this problem since 2006.