CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Citadel could soon be home to the largest concert venue on the Charleston peninsula.

The military college announced a partnership with Southern Entertainment to bring a new concert series to Johnson Hagood Stadium. The goal is to bring internationally-known musicians and world-class entertainment to Charleston and to “transform the stadium into one of the area’s largest entertainment venues,” according to the school.

Johnson Hagood Stadium, which has been home to the college’s football program since 1948, recently underwent major upgrades which included adding a new state-of-the-art video board and sound system and installing new artificial turf.

College leaders say the stadium can currently seat more than 11,000 people. A project aimed at building stands on the stadium’s east side would add another 2,000 seats and concessions.

“We are so excited to be able to offer these opportunities to our campus community as well as the Lowcountry as a whole,” said The Citadel Athletic Director Mike Capaccio. “There aren’t many venues in the area that have the large capacity and convenient location that Johnson Hagood Stadium provides. We hope that The Citadel Live Concert Series will bring more of our neighbors to campus while also enhancing the campus experience for our cadets, students, faculty and staff.”

The Citadel will work with Southern Entertainment for the concert series. The production and event company specializes in the planning, marketing and execution of myriad concerts, festivals and other live music events. They are the official production company behind Carolina Country Music Fest, which is held annually in Myrtle Beach.

An official lineup for the concert series’ first season has not been announced, but leaders with the college expect to release additional details in the coming weeks.