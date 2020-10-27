Join Making Strides of Charleston for a car parade and trunk or treat to celebrate cancer survivors and caregivers

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You can join a car parade this weekend in the fight against breast cancer.

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer is happening this Saturday, October 31st, and this year’s event will be a car parade and a trunk or treat due to the on-going pandemic.

The goal of the event is to celebrate survivors and caregivers in the Lowcountry.

“Pink out your car, hoot, honk and holler in celebration,” organizers say as they encourage others to participate.

The Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk will take place on the road this Saturday at North Charleston River Front Park.

You are encouraged to deck your car out in pink and make your support known.

The car parade starts at 9:00 a.m., and trunk-or-treat will line up begin at 8:30 a.m.

