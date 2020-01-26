Join SASE for ‘A Night Out’ networking event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Society of Asian Scientists and Engineers (SASE Pro Charleston) wants to invite you to their end of the Lunar New Year event.

SASE is an inclusive organization that provides personal development, networking and mentorship to students, collegiate, and young professionals in STEAM to help prepare them for success in life and business.

On February 7th, SASE will host an event at BHUUMI located at 820 Central Avenue in Summerville from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. This is ideal for anyone looking to network while exploring ways to bring executives, professionals, and collegiates together for mentoring development.

This event will also feature Filipino cuisine donated on behalf of Roe Roe’s.

To learn more about SASE and their part here in the community or to get involved, head over to their website by clicking here.