Join the #BettyWhiteChallenge to support Lowcountry animal rescues

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – APRIL 29: Actress Betty White attends Old Navy’s kick off event in it’s nationwide search for a new canine mascot at Franklin Canyon Park on April 29, 2006 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- In honor of what would have been Betty White’s 100th birthday on Jan. 17, people across the nation are taking part in a social media challenge to support one of her most beloved causes.

The #BettyWhiteChallenge encourages people to donate to animal philanthropies and support local animal rescues with a $5 donation in her honor on her birthday.

The beloved late actress was a staunch defender of animal rights and supporter of local shelters, even establishing the Betty White Wildlife Fund in 2010 which funds research and addresses wildlife disasters. In 2012, she was awarded the National Humanitarian Medal and the Legacy Award by American Humane.

How Lowcountry animal organizations are getting in on the action

The Charleston Animal Society announced that all donations made to the center between now and Jan. 19 would be matched up to $10,000.

“Betty White was a tireless advocate for animals her entire life,” Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore said. “The Betty White Challenge is a fitting tribute to this actress and animal hero who would have turned 100 on Monday.”

“To team up with this movement in honor of Betty White on behalf of Charleston Animal Society is a dream come true for us,” said Tommy Hall. “We’re excited to match as many gifts as possible to help the lifesaving efforts at Charleston Animal Society.”

People can honor Betty White’s legacy by giving at CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/Betty-White.

Two other animals rescues are also seeking donations: Friends of Colleton County Animal Rescue and Berkeley Animal Center.

How to support:

Friends of Colleton County Animal Rescue Donate on Facebook. PayPal to FoCCAS.sc@gmail.com. Mail checks to FoCCAS, 33 Poor Farm Rd, Walterboro, SC 29488

