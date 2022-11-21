NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A ceremony this morning honored 51 Joint Base Charleston (JBC) Airmen with a prestigious military award, The Distinguished Flying Cross.

The medal is awarded to any officer or enlisted person of the armed forces of the United States for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight.

The JBC Airmen were honored because of their actions and efforts during Operation Allies Refuge, the largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history. During this operation in August 2021, 124,000 people were evacuated from Afghanistan.

A ceremony Monday brought hundreds to witness the honor as U.S. Air Force Gen. Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, awarded the medals.

“It’s just an absolute honor to stand alongside the crew members the crew members I was with for those 17 days and to be a recipient alongside of them,” said Captain Rhea McFarland, the first African-American female in history to receive the award.

Capt. McFarland is a pilot but also tacked other duties throughout the operation.

“Some days were calm, some were not. Especially going in at night. That’s when you would sort of feel like you’re in that combat environment but as a team, we all just went in, we were focused and ready to tackle whatever the day threw at us,” said Captain McFarland.

Captain Leslie Green, a nurse, was also honored during Monday’s ceremony. She was responsible for medical care of evacuees and more, and during one of the evacuation flights, a passenger went into active labor Capt. Green delivered the baby girl.

Commander John Robinson of the 315th Airlift Wing at Joint Base Charleston is proud of his team and said the professionalism and skill they present is impressive.

“As their commander its a very proud day. They’re being recognized for the distinguished accomplishments they did and heroic actions they did in Afghanistan in August of 2021,” said Commander Robinson.

To put the rarity of the award into perspective, Commander Robinson has been in the service for 31 years and has never seen a distinguished flying cross presented until now.

“It’s very rewarding to see them get out there and get recognized for it because they’re out there in harms way making decisions that are impactful on the lives of Afghan people and on their lives as well,” said Commander Robinson.

For more about the prestigious award, click here.