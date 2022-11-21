NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – More than 30 Joint Base Charleston (JBC) airmen will receive a special honor on Monday for their actions during the evacuation of Afghanistan in August 2021.

U.S. Air Force General Mike Minihan, commander of Air Mobility Command, is expected to award 36 ‘Distinguished Flying Crosses’ to Joint Base Charleston mobility airmen during a special ceremony at the base Monday morning.

The Distinguished Flying Crosses is the highest award for heroism or extraordinary achievement while participating in aerial flight, according to Joint Base Charleston.

Recipients of the award are being recognized, specifically, for their actions during ‘Operation Allies Refuge,’ which involved the Afghanistan evacuation and the “largest non-combatant evacuation operation in American history,” said officials with Joint Base Charleston.

That ceremony will take place Monday at 10:00 a.m.