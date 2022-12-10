CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Officials at Joint Base Charleston are working with Uber to improve the quality of life for on-base residents.

According to Joint Base Charleston, base leaders are working on an initiative that will bring the popular rideshare service, Uber, to the base.

“I hope the Airmen get an increased quality-of-life through this initiative,” Capt. Robert Scholl, 628th Security Forces Squadron director of operations, said.

“They will have the ability to have a safe ride home from downtown or a safe ride from the base to their destination.”

Base leaders are looking for at least 100 drivers from across the base and the local community to get the program up and running.

Anyone with base access can apply to be an Uber driver if they meet the company’s criteria.

Current Uber drivers can apply at the Joint Base Charleston visitors center at the Air Base or Weapons Station.

Drivers who already have base access must still apply at the visitors center for an access card and enroll in the program through Uber.

Once the rideshare program is underway, officials will begin working on bringing Uber Eats to the base.