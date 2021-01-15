Joint Base Charleston celebrates 4,000,000th flying hour of C-17

North Charleston, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston and the 437th Airlift Wing will participate in the 4,000,000th worldwide flying hour of the C-17.

The 437th Airlift Wing and maintenance group, flying squadrons, as well as Boeing and local officials, will be on board to celebrate the occasion.

The military aircraft will fly around the flag pole, meaning they will perform an airdrop and a refuel.

Joint Base Charleston says the C-17 is one of the first aircrafts to hit such a high milestone in such a short amount of time.

“We are extremely excited and honored to celebrate this historic milestone with the airmen who made this all possible. Reaching 4 million hours with the C-17 is a testament to the capabilities of our airmen providing global reach and projecting our combat capabilities,” said Col. Jaron Roux, 437th Airlift Wing commander.

Charleston has one of the biggest C-17 fleets in the country with 41 aircrafts.

The flight will take off at 10 AM and land at 1:30 PM.

News 2 will be on board and will bring you a behind the scenes look.