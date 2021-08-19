Joint Base Charleston Commander praises troops’ effort in Afghanistan evacuation as Pentagon vows to ramp up operation

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Colonel Robert Lankford, Commander of the 437th Airlift Wing stationed at Joint Base Charleston (JBC), sent a message Thursday to the men and women of the 437th AW, commending the group’s role in what the Pentagon believes may be the second-largest Noncombatant Evacuation Operation (NEO) conducted by the United States Military.

With 41 aircraft, the 437th AW oversees one of the US Air Force’s largest fleets of C-17s and plays a large role in sustaining Air Mobility Command’s Global Reach airlift capability, according to JBC.

Col. Lankford praised the group for living up to that task, saying “when our nation needed our team’s support, you made it happen within hours.”

A U.S. Air Force loadmaster directs cargo to be loaded on to a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. C-17s are being deployed in order to move U.S. Army and Air Force personnel to the Middle East to help provide safe and secure movement of U.S. personnel and Afghan Special Immigration Visa civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt Dawn M. Weber)

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 821st Contingency Response Group board a C-17 Globemaster III on Travis Air Force Base, California, Aug. 14, 2021, before their deployment to support operations in Afghanistan. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The 621st CRW deployed Airmen from the 621st and 821st CRGs as well as the 621st Air Mobility Advisor Group to support the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dennis Hoffman)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., receive a brief before loading onto a bus headed to board a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd ABN Soldiers were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to move U.S. military personnel to the Middle East to help provide for the safe and secure movement of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. The IRF is comprised of combat team paratroopers from the 82nd ABN and is able to deploy within 18 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jade Dubiel)

Airman 1st Class Matthew Warren, 3rd Airlift Squadron loadmaster, inputs data on a flight computer aboard a C-17 Globemaster III before takeoff to Hamid Karzai International Airport, Afghanistan at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 15, 2021. Air Mobility Airmen play a key role in ensuring safe departure of U.S. and allied personnel from Afghanistan via civilian and military flights. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Faith Schaefer)

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load containers with KC-10 Extender repair parts on to K-loaders to be loaded on to a KC-10, August 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S Air Force photo by Nicholas Pilch)

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron directs a vehicle into the back of a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 437th Aerial Port Squadron secure a vehicle in a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Aug. 16, 2021. The U.S. Air Force, in support of the Department of Defense, moved forces into theater to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable Afghan populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christian Sullivan)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., board a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The 82nd ABN soldiers were deployed to the Middle East in response to the Immediate Response Force activation by the Pentagon in order to provide safe and secure movement of U.S. personnel and Afghan Special Immigration Visa civilians. The IRF is comprised of combat team paratroopers from the 82nd ABN and is able to deploy within 18 hours. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division, Pope Army Airfield, N.C., pack in a C-17 Globemaster III before departing Joint Base Charleston, S.C., August 14, 2021. The Pentagon recently activated the Immediate Response Force to help in the safe and secure movement of U.S. personnel and Afghan Special Immigration Visa civilians located in the Middle East. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dawn M. Weber)

Paratroopers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division currently assigned to the Immediate Response Force (IRF) mobilize on Joint Base Charleston, S.C, August 14, 2021. The 82nd Airborne Division, along with the Air Force Air Mobility Command, is charged with being able to mobilize, deploy, and engage conflicts anywhere on the globe within 18 hours (Photo by Spc. Hunter Garcia).

“To say I’m proud of each of you would be an understatement,” Col. Lankford said. He continued, “you have my complete trust to make the right call when you’re faced with situations that no C-17 crew has ever faced.”

His words of encouragement come as crews on the ground in Afghanistan are tasked with safely evacuating US personnel and allies in the midst of what can only be described as chaos.

Images show desperate Afghans packed like sardines in the belly of a C-17 as they flee their country. Other videos show people clinging to the side of a C-17 as it took off from Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport, which the 82nd Airborne Division out of Fort Bragg has been tasked with securing to carry out the evacuations.

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from Hamid Karzai International Airport Aug. 15, 2021. U.S. Air Force courtesy photo.

Civilians prepare to board a plane during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

A boy is processed through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

A Marine checks two civilians during processing through an Evacuee Control Checkpoint (ECC) during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 18. U.S. Marines are assisting the Department of State with an orderly drawdown of designated personnel in Afghanistan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Staff Sgt. Victor Mancilla)

C-17s from JBC have been playing a critical role in the evacuation, transporting members of the 82nd Airborne to the Central Command area of operations for the mission. Over the past week, multiple JBC C-17s have appeared on radar around the Gulf of Oman.

Likewise, JBC crews have been facilitating the movement of cargo to the region to assist troops on the ground.

On Thursday morning, the Department of Defense announced plans to ramp up the operation, with the goal of evacuating more US citizens, Special Immigration Visa (SIV) holders, and vulnerable Afghans.

An additional 13 C-17s arrived to the area within the past day, and Army Major General Hank Taylor said that the capacity of each aircraft is expected to be maximized.

As the operation continues, JBC is likely to continue playing a significant role. With the future in mind, Col. Lankford had the following message for his troops:

“As we move forward and take on unprecedented and challenging times, it’s more important than ever to check on your wingman. Reach out when you need someone to talk to.” Col. Robert Lankford, Commander, 437AW

Read Col. Lankford’s full statement below: