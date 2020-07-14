Joint Base Charleston continues critical role in military’s global COVID-19 response

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – COVID-19 cases are rising within the U.S. military, with the Department of Defense (DoD) reporting 10,554 active cases as of July 13, and 18,016 cumulative cases overall.

To transport infected personnel without infecting others, use of the Transport Isolation System (TIS) was implemented in early April. Joint Base Charleston (JBC) was designated as the sole training hub for the roll-aboard aircraft-based pathogen containment system. Since the inaugural mission on April 10, TIS has been used to successfully transport multiple service members and contractors for treatment.

Despite its usefulness, TIS only has the capacity to transfer between two and four patients at a time. To accommodate the transport of more infected passengers without compromising the health of the rest of the crew, officials began developing another transport system, the Negatively Pressurized Conex (NPC), which was also spearheaded at JBC.

A Negatively Pressured Conex sits on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2020. The NPC is the latest isolated containment chamber developed to transport COVID-19 patients, replacing the existing Transport Isolation System.

A Negatively Pressured Conex sits on a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2020. The NPC will be fitted to fly on the C-17 and C-5 Galaxy aircraft, and can hold up to 28 passengers or 24 ambulatory patients.

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron off-load a Negatively Pressured Conex from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2020. The NPC provides greater capacity to move more patients than the existing Transportation Isolation System.

A Negatively Pressured Conex sits on a k-loader after 721st Aerial Port Squadron personnel unloaded it from a C-17 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2020. The NPC is a more durable system than the existing Transport Isolation System.

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron load a Negatively Pressured Conex onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2020. The 721st APS Ramp Services ensure Ramstein's airborne cargo and passengers arrive safely at their destination.

U.S. Air Force personnel assigned to the 721st Aerial Port Squadron push a Negatively Pressured Conex onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, June 24, 2020. The NPC was developed for high capacity, immediate transport of COVID-19 infected personnel.

The NPC is a physical chamber that can be rolled onto a C-17 or a C-5 Super Galaxy aircraft. An NPC-Lite version was designed for the C-130 Hercules as well. The chamber has the capacity for 28 passengers. The configuration of the chamber can be adjusted to accommodate different numbers of ambulatory patients as well.

According to Lt. Col. Paul Hendrickson, the NPC “went from an idea on a napkin to a proven concept” in less than a month, and from concept to delivery in only 88 days.

Operational testing of the NPC began at JBC in early June, when “teams from across the country…gathered at Joint Base Charleston to assess the NPC and ensure it met four main requirements.” The requirements included virus containment, ease of use for aeromedical teams, airworthiness, and safety in flight.

By June 24, the first NPC arrived at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, along with “16 experts from JBC and three members of the program office team to stand on alert status and train additional Airmen on the NPC.”

Airmen assigned to the 313th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron transfer a COVID-19 patient following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex to transport 12 COVID-19 patients aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1. The NPC is the latest isolated containment chamber developed to transport up to 28 individuals with infectious diseases.

A 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron Airman marshalls a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex to transport 12 COVID-19 patients to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1.

Airmen prepare to transfer 12 COVID-19 patients from a C-17 Globemaster III following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1.

Airmen assigned to the 86th Medical Group and 313th Expeditionary Operations Support Squadron transfer a COVID-19 patient following the first-ever operational use of the Negatively Pressurized Conex to transport 12 COVID-19 patients aboard a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 1.

Less than a week later on July 1, a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing at JBC completed the first operational use of the NPC, transporting “12 patients from the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility to Ramstein Air Base, Germany.”

To date, over 100 patients have been successfully transported over 18 missions, using either the TIS or NPC.