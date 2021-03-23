Presidential replacement helicopter testing flight over Charleston area

Marine Helicopter Squadron One (HMX-1) runs test flights of the new VH-92A over the south lawn of the White House on Sept. 22, 2018, Washington D.C. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Hunter Helis)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – You may have seen a pair of helicopters flying low above the Charleston area on Tuesday.

Joint Base Charleston tells News 2 crews are testing flights for the new presidential replacement helicopter, VH-92A.

According to officials with Joint Base Charleston, Marine Helicopter Squadron One, in coordination with the White House Military Office, deployed a detachment of VH-92As and MV-22Bs to Joint Base Charleston to conduct operational testing.

Officials say this testing “continues the evaluation of the squadron’s ability to deploy the new aircraft using USAF Strategic Lift and USMC organic assets to conduct the Presidential Lift mission.”

The squadron will conduct several tests while in Charleston, which includes practice landings at The Citadel.