NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston announced they will conduct a force protection exercises that could affect traffic around the base.

JBC will run the exercises to “enhance responsiveness during an emergency situation.”

Base officials say there may be increase vehicular and traffic activity around the base which may result in traffic delays.

“We ask for the community’s patience and understanding as personnel hone their force protection capabilities.”

Further details about the training exercises were not provided.

The exercises are scheduled to run from February 27 to March 3.