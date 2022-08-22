NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joint Base Charleston is expected to conduct emergency response exercises throughout the next two weeks.

Base leaders said there may be an increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic as a result, which could lead to some traffic delays.

“We appreciate the community’s patience and cooperation as the base enhances its critical anti-terrorism and force protection readiness,” officials said.

Details about the emergency training were not provided.

The exercises will take place August 22 through September 1.