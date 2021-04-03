Joseph Floyd Manor asking for donations for space heaters after heat outage Friday night

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Joseph Floyd Manor is requesting help from the community after cold air was being blown throughout the building Friday night.

Temperatures recently have dropped into the 30s and the residents of the building were looking for ways to stay warm through heavy blankets and using stoves for warmth.

Local community members are wanting help to donate space heaters to the residents of Joseph Floyd Manor.

If anyone has space heaters they are not using or have the means to purchase new ones, you are asked to bring them to Joseph Floyd Manor at 2106 Mt. Pleasant St. in Downtown Charleston.