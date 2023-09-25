NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Legendary rock band Journey will bring their 50th anniversary ‘Freedom Tour’ to the Lowcountry in the spring of 2024.

The band is set to perform at the North Charleston Coliseum on April 23.

Journey announced a new round of shows – featuring special guests TOTO – following the tour’s successful run in 2023. The 2024 leg of the tour is set to begin on February 9 in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Tickets for the North Charleston stop will go on sale to the public beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 29.

“We are looking forward to hitting the road again with our very good friends TOTO! Come join us for a special evening full of fun and rockin’ good memories. See you soon, friends,” said band member Neal Schon.

“Honored to take our timeless songs on the road with another band whose songs are also timeless, Steve Lukather and TOTO. It will truly be a musical evening to be remembered,” added Jonathan Cain.

Journey’s biggest hits include “Don’t Stop Believin”, “Any Way You Want It”, “Faithfully”, “Lights” and more.

The band will also perform at the Bon Secures Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina on Valentine’s Day.

Tickets can be purchased online at AXS.com or at the North Charleston Coliseum Advance Ticket Office.