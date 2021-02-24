Judge approves Chapter 11 bankruptcy plan for Belk chain

FILE – In this Nov. 25, 2011, file photo, shoppers line up outside a Belk store in Vicksburg, Miss., early in the morning for their Black Friday sales. Belk, the North Carolina-based department store chain which has catered to generations of shoppers for nearly 190 years, announced Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, that it will file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. (Eli Baylis/The Vicksburg Post via AP)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A judge has approved Chapter 11 bankruptcy plans for North Carolina-based department store chain Belk, creating a new infusion of capital and cutting its debt load.

The Charlotte Observer reports the judge approved the plan Wednesday.

The move provides the ailing department store chain financial breathing room as it grapples with the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Financial Officer William Langley said in a filing accompanying the bankruptcy that the pandemic directly resulted in drastic declines in sales, revenue and liquidity.

Belk furloughed workers in March as the pandemic hit and cut senior staff pay up to 50% as stores temporarily closed.