Judge sentences former North Charleston Officer Michael Slager to 20 years

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Former North Charleston police officer Michael Slager has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015.

A federal judge handed down the sentence on Thursday. Slager pleaded guilty to violating Scott’s civil rights by unjustly shooting him in the back five times as he was running away from a traffic stop.

In arguing for a lighter sentence, Slager’s attorneys told the judge that the former North Charleston officer and Scott fought on the ground and Scott reached for his stun gun during the struggle.

A bystander’s cellphone video didn’t capture the struggle but did show Slager firing into Scott as he was running away.

Slager will not have two pay a fine and will receive 2 years of supervised release.

Ninth Circuit Solicitor Scarlett A. Wilson issued the following statement: