SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) – A judge this week blocked a settlement agreement that would have otherwise allowed the destruction of a Sullivan’s Island maritime forest.

The settlement would allow the periodic thinning of portions of the island’s maritime forest, which advocates believe is necessary to maintain a view of the beach. Those in opposition, though, worry about the biodiversity of the island.

Circuit Court Judge Jennifer McCoy ruled Monday in favor of the town’s request to invalidate a settlement agreement calling the measure “invalid and unenforceable.”

The contract would give private citizens veto power over an action that would be taken by future town council bodies to modify provisions of the settlement agreement.

“…the Settlement Agreement at issue imposes affirmative, ongoing, and perpetual obligations on the Town, circumvents the Town’s zoning procedures, supplants the Town’s duly enacted zoning ordinances, and bargains away the authority and discretion of future town councils to act in the public interest,” the judge said in the January 30 ruling.

“This ruling is validation of everything Sullivan’s Island for All has fought for since this unlawful agreement was passed in a hastily called Zoom meeting by a former Town Council at the height of the pandemic,” said Sullivan’s Island for All President Karen Byko. “Anyone who read the settlement could immediately see that it was a one-sided attempt to destroy the forest that protects all of us from storm surge and hurricanes, so a few islanders could have better ocean views.”

Sullivan’s Island for All is a group that has been working to protect the maritime forest.