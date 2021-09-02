Julian Mitchell Elementary School shifting to virtual learning due to COVID-19

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Another school in Charleston County is making the move to virtual learning due to the spread of COVID-19.

The Charleston County School District announced Thursday that “due to the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the number of students quarantined as close contacts,” Julian Mitchell Elementary School will transition to full virtual instruction.

That move will begin Friday, September 3rd, and will be in place for the next two weeks.

Mitchell Elementary is scheduled to return to in-person instruction Friday, September 17.

Murray-LaSaine Montessori School, Chicora Elementary, Charles Pinckney and Sullivan’s Island Elementary, and CCSD’s Early College High School all previously moved to virtual learning.