Junior League collecting diapers for Charleston Diaper Bank

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Junior League of Charleston is collecting diapers at local businesses.

This is the organization’s third consecutive diaper drive. The JLC is collecting diapers, baby wipes, and momentary donations for the Charleston Diaper Bank which serves families under financial strains and addresses the growing needs for diaper assistance in the Lowcountry.

“Diapers can be expensive, so by doing this collection, we can help sustain the year-long process when we work with our community partners to distribute the diapers,” said Jennifer Brown with Junior League of Charleston

Last year, the league collected 15,000 diapers.

“We were thrilled at the community’s response and the amount of diaper donations we received the first two years of hosting the summer drive,” says Beth Bailey, President of the Junior League of Charleston. “It is our hope that we’re able to exceed our goal again this year, and in turn, be able to help more families in the Lowcountry. While diapers may seem small, these donations can truly have a life changing impact on a child and their family.”

News 2 is a drop-off location for those looking to donate.

Junior League of Charleston volunteers will be on-site Saturday, Aug. 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., at three area Harris Teeter locations to collect donations:

Belle Hall Shopping Center (620 Long Point Road, Mt. Pleasant)

St. Andrews (975 Savannah Hwy., St. Andrews Shopping Center, Charleston)

Oakpoint (675 Folly Road, Oakpoint Center, Charleston)

In addition to the weekend drive, other area businesses will also serve as donation drop-off locations from August 3 through August 10:

Marshall Walker Real Estate (582 Rutledge Ave, Charleston, SC)

News 2 (210 West Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant)

College of Charleston – Stern Center (71 George St, Charleston, SC)

Barre Code (1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. Suite 1500, Mount Pleasant, SC)

In addition to the annual diaper drives, the JLC encourages schools and local businesses to host their own drives to increase awareness of the Diaper Bank and its mission throughout the Lowcountry.