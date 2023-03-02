The jury could soon determine the fate of disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh as he stands trial in the deaths of his wife and son.

Closing arguments are complete and Judge Clifton Newman has charged the jury with deciding whether Murdaugh is responsible for the killing of Margaret and Paul Murdaugh at their family property in June 2021.

News 2’s Riley Benson and WSAV-TV’s Andrew Davis are joined by legal experts as they break down the latest in the trial and what may be happening during jury deliberations.