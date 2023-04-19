NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile was shot multiple times near an apartment complex in North Charleston late Tuesday night, according to a report from the North Charleston Police Department.

Officers responded to the Deer Run Apartments off Yearling Drive around 10:00 p.m. after receiving several reports of about 15 to 20 gunshots fired nearby.

Responding officers found two separate crime scenes along with a juvenile victim on the ground near Building 5 suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The juvenile was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to a report released Wednesday morning, officers found the juvenile’s sneakers and a “plethora of green plant-like material consistent with marijuana” that was scattered throughout the parking lot near Building 7.

Officers also noted that Building 5 had been struck by gunfire.

In the report, officers said they were informed that a group of six males was seen loitering in the area along with a vehicle with unknown tags moments before gunshots rang out.

No arrests have been made. Police are still investigating.