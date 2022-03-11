SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A juvenile was shot during a Thursday evening altercation in Summerville.

Officials with the Summerville Police Department said it happened in the Corey Woods subdivision just after 8:00 p.m.

Two juveniles, who attend Summerville High School, were involved in the incident. One of the juveniles was shot and taken to a hospital for treatment.

That person was later released.

Summerville High School sent an alert to students urging safety early Friday morning. There is an increased police presence at the school.

