NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A hard-working North Charleston Police Department K-9 is enjoying retirement.

K-9 Buster was honored with a retirement ceremony that was held during a North Charleston City Council meeting on Thursday night.

K-9 Buster, North Charleston PD

The police pup was assigned to his handler, Cpl. Justin Garrison, in 2018. The two were later awarded Officer of the Year by the Knights of Columbus in 2021.

During his time with North Charleston PD, K-9 Buster helped the department seize more than $40 million worth of illegal narcotics that range from methamphetamine to marijuana, cocaine, THC edibles, pills and more.

He also helped in the recovery of more than $845,000 in U.S. currency and several firearms.

Photos courtesy North Charleston Police Department

Enjoy your retirement, K-9 Buster!