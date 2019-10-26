K9 Resorts holds grand opening in Mt. Pleasant; first luxury dog resort in South Carolina

MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a new place in the Lowcountry where your dogs can relax.

K9 Resorts Luxury Pet Hotel of Mount Pleasant, the first luxury dog resort in South Carolina, hosted more than 300 people as it held its grand opening on Saturday, October 26.

The event was held in partnership with the Charleston Animal Society, a organization dedicated to preventing animal cruelty.

K9 hosted several tours of the facility which included a review of the luxury suites, executive rooms and traditional boarding spaces for overnight guests, and more.

The resort also has spacious outdoor play areas that include cutting edge turf known as K9 Grass that is scientifically designed to help fight odor and reduce bacteria build-up.

“As the first luxury dog resort in the state, we can’t wait to support the area with a reliable, world-class pet boarding facility that will always ensure our guests’ furry family members are treated like our own family,” said resort owner and operator, Kim Tryon.

K9 Resorts says that they will bring in approximately 10 full-time employees to the community and can accommodate your family pet for daycare and overnight boarding.