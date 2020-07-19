Kanye West held his first official campaign rally in North Charleston on Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Wearing a bulletproof vest and ‘2020′ etched into the back of his head, rapper Kanye West held a campaign event Sunday evening in North Charleston.

West, who is running against Joe Biden and Donald Trump as an Independent (or rather under the ‘Birthday Party’ affiliation), is attempting to gain enough signatures to appear on the state’s ballot this November.

Sunday’s event was held at the Exquis Event Center and was open only to registered guests – many of which appeared to be there only to see the celebrity rather than the presidential hopeful.

He chose not to utilize a microphone in a mostly-filled room and even told the crowd to be quiet at times and not to clap. Some were even asked to leave for speaking out.

West’s speech jumped from topic to topic like abortion rights, of which he became emotional while talking about the subject. He also invited some attendees on stage to share their perspectives, one person even launched into a debate with the rapper over abortion; West also noted that those who are serving time on marijuana charges would be freed if he were elected president.

One user on Twitter shared video of Kanye West making comments about Harriett Tubman, saying she did not actually free the slaves but rather had “the slaves go work for other white people.”

The attendee noted that she immediately left the event following that comment.

During the rally, Representative Wendell Gilliard released a statement calling the rapper a “Trojan horse” for the Republican Party.

“The National Republican Party has stooped as low as they can by trying to manipulate young black voters. Mr. West was in the lap of #45 the other day and not he says he will run against #45 for president. Young black voters are much smarter than they can imagine, it’s going to be a rude awakening at the polls for all of them. Mr. West is nothing more than a Trojan horse meant to disrupt and corrupt the young voters in this country,” said Rep. Gilliard.

INBOX: Rep. Wendell Gilliard released a statement as Kanye West holds a campaign rally in the Lowcountry, essentially calling the rapper puppet for the Republican party. #chs #chsnews READ: pic.twitter.com/kxLX0NRZH3 — Tim Ryan Renaud (@TimWCBD) July 19, 2020

This was Kanye’s first official campaign event of his 2020 presidential run. He made additional campaign stops around the Lowcountry.