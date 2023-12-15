Lowcountry native and Southern Magazine’s 2023 ‘Southerner of the Year’ sat down in our News 2 studios to tell us about her efforts in growing fresh produce and feeding people in the community.

Katie Stagliano, Founder and Chief Executive Gardener of ‘Katie’s Krops’, is reflecting on her record-breaking year in her flagship garden. Located in Summerville, Katie’s Krops grows thousands of pounds of fresh produce each year and feeds countless people across the U.S.

It all started in Katie’s backyard when she was in the 3rd grade. She grew a 40lb cabbage and donated it to a local soup kitchen, feeding over 270 people. Katie says she started a movement that changed her life forever.

Not only does the garden help feed those in need, but it also serves as a learning tool for growers of all ages.

“We love utilizing the garden as a learning tool. There are so many lessons to be learned.”

The garden even offers an ‘outdoor classroom’ for students and organizations to take part in. “It really connects the kids to where their produce comes from.”

Katie says the success of her garden is very much a community effort.

“We had a record-breaking year in our flagship garden. We grew and donated 8,820 pounds of fresh produce to those in need in the community.”

This year, Katie and her team even provided a safe haven for monarch caterpillars to make the transition into monarch butterflies. They released 200 monarch butterflies this year.

If you’d like to get to know more about Katie’s Krops or get involved in the outdoor classroom, click here.