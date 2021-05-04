Katie’s Krops flagship garden expanding

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Katie’s Krops, an organization dedicated to providing nutritious food to those in need, is expanding its flagship garden thanks to a grant from the Boeing Employee Community Fund of South Carolina.

The flagship garden is located on the campus of Crossroads Community Church in Summerville and will be expanded by around 30%.

Volunteers from Leadership Dorchester will work on the project. Susan Cox, the lead volunteer for the project, described it as achievable, sustainable, and an urgent need that will have an impact on the community.

Throughout the pandemic, Katie’s Krops has expanded operations to meet the increasing community need. In 2020, members of Katie’s Krops donated over 50,000 pounds of produce and provided over 18,000 healthy meals.

Katie’s Krops founder, Katie Stagliano, said that she is excited and thankful to “increase [the] growing space to feed even more… neighbors in need.”